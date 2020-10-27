Daily Market News: Stocks sell off sharply to start the week

Adam Vettese, UK Market Analyst at eToro, has provided his daily commentary on traditional and crypto markets for October 27, 2020.

Markets sold off globally on Monday, with US stocks suffering their worst day in a month, on the back of record Covid-19 case numbers. On Sunday, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told CNN that “we’re not going to control the pandemic,” with the US death total closing in on 250,000 people. In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 2.3%, in the UK the FTSE 100 ended 1.2% lower, and in Europe the Stoxx Europe 600 index fell by 1.8%.

Markets were also knocked by reports that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin once again failed to reconcile differences on the contents of a new US fiscal stimulus package. The chances of an agreement by election day have now been “largely extinguished,” according to Bloomberg.

Energy stocks lead the S&P 500 lower

The Dow was the biggest loser on Monday among the main three US stock indices, but the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell too, by 1.9% and 1.6% respectively. Energy stocks were hit hardest in the S&P, along with the materials, industrials, financials and communication services sectors, which all fell by more than 2%. Only nine stocks in the S&P 500 gained more than 1% on Monday, while several fell by more than 7%. Cruise firms occupied three of the bottom four positions in the index, with Royal Caribbean, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Lines down 9.7%, 8.7% and 8.5% respectively.

Over the past month, the S&P 500 is now up 1.5%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 0.4% and the Nasdaq Composite has advanced 2.2%.

S&P 500: -1.9% Monday, +5.3% YTD

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -2.3% Monday, -3% YTD

Nasdaq Composite: -1.6% Monday, +26.6% YTD

UK’s biggest losers in 2020 fall hard to start week

Both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 sank on Monday, falling 1.2% and 1.4% respectively. In the FTSE 100, some of the year’s biggest losers were hardest hit, with International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) down 7.6% and Rolls Royce down 7.2%. That situation was repeated in the FTSE 250, where Carnival’s London-listed shares fell 10%, Cineworld 9.1% and Tui 8.9%.

This week, European Union chief negotiator Michel Barnier is in London to continue negotiations on the details of the UK’s departure deal, after a pause last week due to a temporary standoff between the parties. The value of sterling climbed slightly against the euro, as optimism creeps in that a deal on the trading relationship between Britain and the EU by the 31 December deadline.