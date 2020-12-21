Daily Market News: Lawmakers reach $900bn stimulus deal as UK hit by new coronavirus strain

Adam Vettese, UK Market Analyst at eToro, has provided his daily commentary on traditional and crypto markets for December 21, 2020.

On Sunday evening, lawmakers reached a deal on a near $900bn stimulus package to help sustain the US economy as the pandemic continues to ravage the country. Recent economic data has highlighted an urgent need for stimulus, with weak retail sales figures and increasing jobless claim figures, demonstrating the fragility of the US economic recovery. The package includes an extension of the paycheck protection programme, funding to aid Covid-19 vaccine distribution, and $600 payments to American adults.

At the US open today Tesla’s inclusion in the S&P 500 will be officially complete, with the electric car maker becoming the fifth-largest company in the index market cap-wise. Ahead of the addition, Tesla stock jumped 6% on Friday, with trading volume running at more than four times the daily average, however out of hours trading is indicating it is currently down 5%.

Closer to home, the UK is still reeling from the coronavirus lockdowns imposed across London and the South East on Saturday after a new, mutated version of the virus was flagged. A number of EU countries – including Germany, France and Ireland – have now halted travel with the UK, while millions of peoples’ plans for Christmas have been affected.

Brexit talks continue this week between the UK and EU, with the deadline for the UK to exit the EU now just ten days away.

Tech stocks, small caps outperform

All three major US stock indices were in the green last week, with the Nasdaq Composite out in front with a 3.1% gain. Technology shares and small-cap stocks outperformed during the week; the S&P 500’s information technology sector up 3.3%, and the Russell 2000 index up 3.1%. Apple was one force driving the major indices higher, as the $2.2trn market cap giant added 3.5% during the week, taking its one-month gain to 8%. Energy shares had a tough week, with the S&P 500’s energy sector sinking 4.2%. Chevron fell back 5.7%, tempering its recent gains, although the stock is still up by 11.5% over the past three months. Similarly, Exxon Mobil fell 2.4%, with its three-month gain standing at 14.9%.

In other news, Intel’s share price fell by 6.3% on Friday, after reports that Microsoft plans to design its own chips in a bid to become more self-sufficient.

S&P 500: -0.4% Friday, +14.8% YTD (+1.3% last week)

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -0.4% Friday, +5.8% YTD (+0.4% last week)

Nasdaq Composite: -0.1% Friday, +42.2% YTD (+3.1% last week)

Sterling gains hold back FTSE 100

The FTSE 250 substantially outperformed the FTSE 100 last week, gaining 2.5% versus a 0.3% loss. A bump in the value of the pound as Brexit deal talks continued was one factor, as the companies in the FTSE 100 make the majority of their money overseas. Pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca was one of the biggest weights on the FTSE 100, losing 8% over the course of the week, taking its loss over the past three months to 14.2%. The loss follows the company announcing a surprise $39bn deal to buy Alexion Pharmaceuticals, which takes the firm into new areas of drug research. In the FTSE 250, private air travel firm Signature Aviation led the way with a 50% plus gain, after news broke that the company is in sales talks with investment firm Blackstone.