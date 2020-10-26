Daily Market News: Surging coronavirus cases sink US stock futures

Adam Vettese, UK Market Analyst at eToro, has provided his daily commentary on traditional and crypto markets for October 26, 2020.

US stock futures fell on Sunday evening, as a deal on a new fiscal stimulus package in the US agreed before next week’s presidential election looks to be a long shot. The US Covid-19 new case rate has raced back to record-setting levels of around 80,000 daily, including multiple staff in Vice President Mike Pence’s office.

Last week stocks slipped overall as stimulus package negotiations between Democrat and Republican lawmakers continued to drag on. All eyes this week will be on the final days of polling data in the run-up to election day, and the chances of a “blue wave” result – where Democrats win the presidency and a majority in both chambers of Congress. Last week, Goldman Sachs told clients that a blue wave could lead to “substantially more fiscal support” for the economy, including a stimulus package and infrastructure spending, according to CNBC.

Bank stock rally stands out in negative week overall

While the S&P 500 closed last week 0.5% down, it was not doom and gloom across the board. Bank stocks rallied by 3.2% on aggregate, according to data from Fidelity, including a 2.3% gain for JPMorgan and a 2.7% gain for Bank of America.

On Friday, chipmaker Intel was at the back of the S&P 500, closing the day 10.6% lower after disappointing investors with its Q3 earnings report, which showed unexpected weakness in its data center unit. Key rival AMD – which delivers its own earnings report on Tuesday – is expected to continue its run of making gains at the expense of Intel, according to MarketWatch.

In corporate news over the weekend, $7bn market cap firm Dunkin’ Brands is in talks to go private. Inspire Brands, which is owned by private equity group Roark Capital, is reportedly negotiating a deal to acquire the group. That would bring the Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands into the same stable as chains Buffalo Wild Wings and Arby’s. This year, Dunkin’ stock has gained 17.5%, following a 27% rally over the past three months. With restrictions on restaurant visits, fast food chains such as Dunkin’ that have drive-through locations have outperformed the broader sector.

S&P 500: +0.3% Friday, +7.3% YTD (-0.5% last week)

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -0.1% Friday, -0.7% YTD (-1% last week)

Nasdaq Composite: +0.4% Friday, +28.7% YTD (-1.1% last week)

FTSE 250 builds lead over FTSE 100 in 2020

Small beat large in the UK last week, with the FTSE 250 index up 1.6% and the FTSE 100 down 1%. A gap in performance between the two indices has been emerging in recent weeks, with the FTSE 250’s 17.3% loss in 2020 so far now five percentage points ahead of the FTSE 100’s performance. Similar to the US, banks were among the week’s winners; Barclays, NatWest and Lloyds all gained between 8% and 10%.

One firm that continued a recent tear last week was Rolls Royce, which added close to 10%, taking its one month gain past the 50% mark. Monday is a big day for the company in securing its future, as shareholders will vote on a two billion pound heavily discounted rights issue. Over the weekend, The Telegraph reported that the company’s shareholders are demanding a huge overhaul of the engineering firm’s business in return.