Daily Market News: Markets ride Trump stimulus rollercoaster

Adam Vettese, UK Market Analyst at eToro, has provided his daily commentary on traditional and crypto markets for October 8, 2020.

President Trump threw another U-turn at investors this week, after tweeting that he supports legislation to authorise sending a second batch of $1,200 stimulus checks to Americans. On Wednesday, Trump and his aides also shifted focus to calling for a series of standalone bills, including support for the airline industry, according to The WSJ. That reversed his position from Tuesday, when he posted that he had instructed his representatives to halt negotiations on another round of stimulus until after the election.

His toing and froing on this major issue is causing ructions in markets, and yesterday investors duly reacted to Trump’s latest position, with all three major US stock indices climbing by close to 2%.

Stocks were also given a leg up after the Federal Reserve released minutes from its September meeting which stated it would keep rates low “for a longer period” if the economic outlook remained subdued.

Markets look set to continue the momentum this morning, with European markets opening positively and US futures pointing towards gains of around half a percent. Travel is the best performing sector with British Airways parent IAG up 5%.

Stocks up across all sectors, with all 30 Dow companies in the green

All 11 sectors in the S&P 500 were in the green yesterday, with the materials, consumer discretionary and industrials sectors leading the way with 2% plus gains. The chance of support for the airline industry buoyed Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and United Airlines, which gained 3.5%, 4.3% and 4.3% respectively, plus further gains in after-hours trading. Netflix also enjoyed a positive day, closing the day 5.7% higher, after an analyst at Pivot Research boosted his price forecast for the firm’s stock. The firm’s share price is up 65% year-to-date but has only gained 6.3% in the past three months as the tech rally has stuttered recently.

All 30 stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed out Wednesday higher, with Salesforce and Boeing leading the way, up 3.9% and 3.2% respectively.

S&P 500: +1.7% Wednesday, +5.8% YTD

Dow Jones Industrial Average: +1.9% Wednesday, -0.8% YTD

Nasdaq Composite: +1.9% Wednesday, +26.7% YTD

UK stocks flat, as Tesco reports jump in profits

Both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 were flat yesterday, with investors in UK shares not responding as optimistically to the see-saw stimulus news out of America as investors in US shares. In economic news, there were positive signs in the UK property market, as UK house prices posted gains in September despite the Covid-19 tide rising once again.

In the FTSE 100, gains from Rolls Royce, Glencore, Ocado Group and others balanced out against losses from M&G, Relx and Avast.

In the FTSE 250, transport firm FirstGroup led the way, jumping 10.8% after analysts at Citigroup raised their rating from neutral to buy. Elsewhere, Tesco reported a sharp jump in profits despite the costs incurred by the pandemic, driven by consumers stockpiling groceries. The firm’s share price initially jumped but fell back to a small loss by the end of the day.