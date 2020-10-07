Daily Market News: Stimulus hopes fade as Trump ends talks

Adam Vettese, UK Market Analyst at eToro, has provided his daily commentary on traditional and crypto markets for October 7, 2020.

A day after he posted a tweet encouraging lawmakers to work together to secure a stimulus package, President Trump put an end to ongoing talks between senior Democrats and Republicans who were attempting to hammer out a deal. The abrupt U-turn was a shock to both investors and the political sphere, as it came shortly after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell cautioned there would be severe economic consequences if more support is not provided to the economy. Ten of the S&P 500’s 11 sectors slumped into the red after the news, with consumer discretionary stocks hit hardest – as a failure to further support household finances and small businesses could have a major impact on consumer sentiment and spending. Trump said on social media that he has instructed representatives to stop negotiating on a deal until after the Presidential election, and disagreed with Powell’s take on the economy.

Much of the potential losses for European markets this morning were offset by some strong earnings reports, in particular the UK’s largest supermarket Tesco rising as much as 4%, following their update. Despite an overall fall in profit due to increased costs associated with Covid-19, the firm has almost doubled its online business and hiked its interim dividend.

Lawmakers put forward idea of breaking up tech giants

Among the three major US stock indices, the Nasdaq Composite fell hardest in Tuesday afternoon’s selloff, closing the day 1.6% down. Names including eBay and video game firm Electronic Arts were among the biggest losers in the index, falling 4.5% and 4.1% respectively. In the S&P 500, which fell by 1.4%, Boeing fell hardest at -6.8%, with energy and airline names among the rest of the bottom 10.

Also making headlines on Tuesday was a 400-plus-page report released on Tuesday by the House of Representatives antitrust subcommittee, which claims that Amazon, Apple, Google and Facebook have abused their marketing power. The report says that the marketing power the firms wield effectively means they control access to markets, letting them pick winners and losers economically. To combat this, the report suggests a rewrite of US antitrust law and forcing companies to restructure, including splitting up business lines. All four firms mentioned above closed the day 2% to 3% lower after the publication came out.

S&P 500: -1.4% Tuesday, +4% YTD

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -1.3% Tuesday, -2.7% YT

Nasdaq Composite: -1.6% Tuesday, +24.3% YTD

Rolls Royce leads aviation rally

London-listed stocks ended Tuesday in the green, as markets closed before President Trump announced his intervention to halt stimulus package talks. Rolls Royce enjoyed the best day in the FTSE100, jumping 21.6% in part of a broader positive rally in the aviation sector. Tui, International Consolidated Airlines Group and easyJet all enjoyed the upswing, adding 9.6%, 3.2% and 8.2% respectively. The FTSE 250 once again outpaced the FTSE 100, expanding its lead year-to-date out to more than two percentage points. A partial rebound in Cineworld’s share price after it tumbled on Monday due to cinema closure news helped buoy the index, as did 8% plus gains from Provident Financial and WH Smith. One name holding back the FTSE 100 was online grocery delivery service Ocado Group, which has been one of 2020’s success stories but fell back by almost 9% on Tuesday.