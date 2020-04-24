Daily Market News: Markets flat and bitcoin climbs as coronavirus treatment flops

Adam Vettese, UK Market Analyst at eToro, has provided his daily commentary on traditional and crypto markets for April 24, 2020.

Major indices in the US were flat yesterday, closing up just a few points. They are being called to open slightly off this morning, between 0.5 and 1%, as another 4.4 million people in the US filed for unemployment benefits and news of a failed drugs test emerged.

US unemployment continues to climb, some 26 million people have now claimed benefits in the past five weeks. The surge in unemployment has been largely ignored by investors, but this week the market bounceback has stalled, with the S&P 500 flat over five days. Many investors are now in wait and see mode as they look for clarity on timelines for major economies reopening.

A cure for coronavirus is what is ultimately needed, but one potential treatment being trialed by pharmaceutical firm Gilead Sciences has failed its first clinical trial. The story, reported by the Financial Times, cited documents that had been published accidentally by the World Health Organization. Nasdaq-listed Gilead sank around 8% from its daily high after the news was reported.

Oil prices enjoyed another positive day, with June 2020 WTI crude and Brent crude contracts up trading at $17.80 and $22.50 a barrel yesterday evening, but have come off slightly this morning. Yesterday, the US Congress also passed a $484bn pandemic relief package, which provides more funding for small businesses, hospitals and Covid-19 testing.

Cryptoassets continue to rally, with bullish investors taking Bitcoin and its smaller peers up more than 50% from lows.

JCPenney in advanced bankruptcy talks

Bankruptcies are looming in the US, with JCPenney reportedly in advanced talks to file for bankruptcy. A loan package is being agreed with major US lenders to fund the firm’s operations while a court supervised bankruptcy occurs, The Wall Street Journal reported. JCPenney stock closed 10% higher after the news was announced. The firm has been in decline for years, losing more than 90% of its value even before the pandemic hit. Its market cap stands at just $88m, despite still operating more than 800 stores.

In the S&P 500, energy names including Devon Energy and Halliburton led the way, along with travel names, while investment firm Invesco brought up the back of the pack. Invesco tumbled 21.1% after missing its Q1 earnings expectations and slashing its dividend in half. The day ended on a bizarre note, after President Trump gave a briefing in which he suggested injecting coronavirus patients with disinfectant and treating them with ultraviolet light — both ideas were quickly denounced by the medical community.

S&P 500: -0.1% Thursday, -13.4% YTD

-0.1% Thursday, -13.4% YTD Dow Jones Industrial Average: +0.2% Thursday, -17.6% YTD

+0.2% Thursday, -17.6% YTD Nasdaq Composite: 0% Thursday, -5.3% YTD

Homebuilders lead FTSE higher despite disastrous economic data

While a round of economic data in the UK released on Thursday came in well below expectations, both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 managed to post a positive day.

The Markit/CIPs purchasing manager index flash results for the manufacturing and services sectors came in at 32.9 and 12.3, down from 47.8 and 24.5 last month. Expectations were for figures of 42 and 29, with the results painting a far more dire picture of the state of the UK economy than had been anticipated. The surveys ask business decision makers to share their views on business conditions, with any reading below 50 indicating a contraction. Senior ING economist Bert Colijn noted that the figures shouldn’t be a surprise given many companies have zero output at present.