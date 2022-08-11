Daily market commentary: The US dollar plunges more than 1 percent in relation to other major currencies

Forex

The US dollar plunged more than 1 percent in relation to other major currencies after yesterday’s publication of US inflation numbers. The figures revealed that consumer prices in the world’s largest economy grew at a slower pace than expected during the month of July. The slowdown was clearly welcomed by the markets, raising expectations that peak inflation may have been reached in June, and the Fed may not have to go as far with its tightening drive as some had feared. Risk appetite increased and the markets rallied across the board, triggering a rise of 2.9 percent for the Nasdaq index. However, yesterday wasn’t a good day for the dollar. The slowing down of inflation left investors pondering over the possibility of the Fed pivoting towards a dovish stance earlier than previously expected, in a scenario that may lead to further dollar softness.

Ricardo Evangelista – Senior Analyst, ActivTrades