Daily market commentary: The rise in rise in consumer prices is expected to start slowing down

Forex

Today’s release of US inflation data is the main event in this week’s economic calendar. It is expected that the rise in consumer prices, which has forced the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policies since the beginning of the year, will start to slow down. A confirmation of this scenario doesn’t mean that the Fed will suddenly pivot to a more dovish stance, as inflation will remain well above the ideal level. What it does mean is that the impact on the dollar will be minimal, with an alignment between market expectations and the likely path of the central bank’s dot plot.