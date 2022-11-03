Daily market commentary: The US dollar is on the front foot, climbing more than one percent

Forex

The US dollar is on the front foot during early Thursday trading, climbing more than one percent during the last 24 hours. It’s the day after the Fed announced its decision to hike interest rates by 75 basis points, taking the fund rate to the highest level since 2007. This was a much-expected move and therefore not the reason for the greenback’s strengthening. The real support for the dollar was delivered by Jerome Powell. The Chairman of the Federal Reserve was more hawkish than expected during the press conference, acknowledging that inflation remains a big concern and therefore rates will have to rise more than previously expected.