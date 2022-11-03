Daily market commentary: The US dollar is on the front foot, climbing more than one percent

Steffy Bogdanova
November 3, 2022 11:27 am

Forex

The US dollar is on the front foot during early Thursday trading, climbing more than one percent during the last 24 hours. It’s the day after the Fed announced its decision to hike interest rates by 75 basis points, taking the fund rate to the highest level since 2007. This was a much-expected move and therefore not the reason for the greenback’s strengthening. The real support for the dollar was delivered by Jerome Powell. The Chairman of the Federal Reserve was more hawkish than expected during the press conference, acknowledging that inflation remains a big concern and therefore rates will have to rise more than previously expected.

Daily Market Commentary

Those who expected the Fed to pivot any time soon would have been disappointed by Powell’s message. On the other hand, dollar bulls will be celebrating the prospect of further monetary tightening as it generates strong tailwinds for the greenback, creating scope for more gains in the foreseeable future.

Ricardo Evangelista – Senior Analyst, ActivTrades

Disclaimer: opinions are personal to the authors and do not reflect the opinions of LeapRate. This is not a trading advice.

LeapRate Analyst

Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.
Tags:

Read Also: