Daily market commentary: In its pursuit of lower inflation, the US central bank risks damage to the economy

Forex

The US dollar is losing ground to other major currencies during early Wednesday trading. It is Fed day, and everyone’s base case scenario entails the announcement of a 75-basis points rate hike later today. This increase will take the Federal Reserve’s fund rate to 4%, the highest level since 2007. However, the move has been expected and it is already baked into the value of the greenback, so today the markets will be looking beyond it and focusing on what comes next. In its pursuit of lower inflation, the US central bank risks causing considerable damage to the economy, so many observers now expect it to start telegraphing the shift to a less assertive stance.