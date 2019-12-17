LeapRate
Menu
Menu

Daily market commentary: The pound is down by 0.8% against the dollar

Market News December 17, 2019 —by Valentina Kirilova  0

Share
Daily Market News

ActivTrades’ Market Analysts have prepared for LeapRate their daily commentary on traditional markets for December 17, 2019. This is not a trading advice. See details below:

FOREX/BREXIT

The pound is down by 0.8% against the dollar with investors reacting to reports that Boris Johnson is planning a law to prevent an extension of the post-Brexit transition period beyond December 31st 2020. This would leave the UK and the EU with less than a year to negotiate a complex trade deal.

The result is that the post-election pound honeymoon is over. Sterling has lost almost 2.5% from the high of $1.35 reached in the immediate aftermath of the election, as markets are left staring down the barrel of a no-deal Brexit at the end of 2020.

Ricardo Evangelista – Senior Analyst, ActivTrades

Related News

arrow
X
Daily Market News: Tory win sends UK mid-caps soaring…Market NewsAdam Vettese, UK Market Analyst at eToro, has provided his daily commentary on traditional and crypto markets for December 16, 2019.  Sports Direct h…

Daily market commentary: The pound is down by 0.8% against the dollar

0
X
Brexit and weak Pound have raised holiday costs, but do shoppers care?…Market NewsMuch has been written about the consequences of Brexit and the possibility of a “no deal” divorce from the EU. Financial services businesses, espe…

Send this to a friend