Daily market commentary: The pound is down by 0.8% against the dollar

ActivTrades' Market Analysts have prepared for LeapRate their daily commentary on traditional markets for December 17, 2019.

FOREX/BREXIT

The pound is down by 0.8% against the dollar with investors reacting to reports that Boris Johnson is planning a law to prevent an extension of the post-Brexit transition period beyond December 31st 2020. This would leave the UK and the EU with less than a year to negotiate a complex trade deal.

The result is that the post-election pound honeymoon is over. Sterling has lost almost 2.5% from the high of $1.35 reached in the immediate aftermath of the election, as markets are left staring down the barrel of a no-deal Brexit at the end of 2020.

Ricardo Evangelista – Senior Analyst, ActivTrades