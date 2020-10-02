Daily market commentary: Gold spikes up by over $20

FOREX

Risk aversion is the dominant narrative on Friday morning, as the financial markets process the revelation that the US president has contracted COVID. Volatility increased dramatically and traditional safe havens, such as the Japanese yen and the dollar, are gaining ground versus risk related currencies, such as the euro.

The illness of Donald Trump can potentially generate uncertainty over the leadership of the USA and traders moved quickly to price that in, driving volatility up and supporting refuge assets.

Ricardo Evangelista – Senior Analyst, ActivTrades