Daily market commentary: European equities edge higher

FOREX

The US dollar has been one of the go-to currencies during the dark days of the coronavirus crisis, assuming a safe-haven role at times of heightened concern about the growth prospects of the locked down global economy. But after dropping almost 0.4% yesterday, the index that measures the performance of the greenback against other major currencies is once again falling in early Friday trading.

This is happening because investors are ditching the dollar and feeling more appetite for riskier assets, due to the gradual re-opening of various economies around the world.

Ricardo Evangelista – Senior Analyst, ActivTrades

GOLD

Any correction in bullion prices is still seen by investors as an occasion to buy more gold. Uncertainty continues to dominate the market and despite a recent rally of the stock market investors continue to add gold to their portfolio as an insurance in case of a return of turbulence.

Technically, we are close to an important resistance area placed at $1,730/1,735 and surpassing these values would make space for further bullion rallies as the precious metals still appears to be a positive trading environment.

Carlo Alberto De Casa – Chief analyst, ActivTrades