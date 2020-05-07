Daily market commentary: The pound gains ground against both the dollar and the euro

FOREX

The pound gained ground against both the dollar and the euro following the Bank of England’s decision to keep interest rates and asset purchases unchanged. Until today sterling had been on a losing streak this week in the face of multiple headwinds, including bleak economic prospects and growing unease regarding the way the coronavirus crisis has been handled by the government.

It therefore wasn’t a foregone conclusion that the central bank would be keeping its policies on hold but the fact it did saw investors, who were braced for a more dovish stance, react with relief and back the pound.

Ricardo Evangelista – Senior Analyst, ActivTrades