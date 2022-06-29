Daily market commentary: Brent crude prices fall, as investors consider a slowdown in global economic activity

Oil

Brent crude prices fell during early Wednesday trading, as investors consider the prospect of a slowdown in global economic activity and how it may impact demand for oil. The price of the barrel had been rising for four consecutive sessions, gaining more than 7% due to supply-side pressures, as the withdrawal of Russian crude from the markets has not yet been compensated. Oil producing countries with the capacity to scale up production – such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE – have so far been unwilling to do so, and while that remains the case and demand stays high, prices are likely to further increase.