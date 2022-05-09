Virtu ITG Europe joins SIX as a new trading participant

SIX Swiss Exchange today announced that Virtu Financial Inc’ subsidiary, Virtu ITG Europe Limited, has joined its network as a new trading participant.
With the addition of the UK and Irish-based company, specialising in execution services, the number of trading participants on SIX Swiss Exchange becomes 95. All of them benefit from an equity universe and highly liquid and efficient trading.
Gregor Braun, Head of Sales Switzerland & Europe at SIX Swiss Exchange, commented:
We are delighted to welcome Virtu ITG Europe Limited, another renowned trading participant, to our ranks. The growth in trading participants shows that the high quality of the SIX Swiss Exchange order book is appreciated and in demand in the market.
And the growth is not least a consequence of the fact that we maintain and further develop our platform with constant innovation.
Earlier this year, SIX partnered with LMAX Group to launch crypto futures.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.