Fans Worry Six Flags And Cedar Fair Merger Will Be A Bumpy Ride

Six Flags and Cedar Fair successfully sealed an $8bn merger and renamed the combined company Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (FUN). The combined company reportedly runs 42 amusement and water parks in 17 US states.

Experts believe this merger is a yardstick for the continued success of entertainment parks. FUN stock reacted positively and ended Friday, 5 July 2024, 1.55% in the green.

A CNN report reflects not all avid rollercoaster fans are enthusiastic. Although some think the Six Flags facilities will improve, others are concerned about price hikes.

Media reports also pointed out that dedicated patrons are nostalgic about brand designs and signatures. They might not be pleased when these unique identifiers disappear under a generic corporate umbrella. CNN spoke to Bill Kneass, a Six Flags season pass holder for many years, who expressed his apprehension. He said:

If the new Six Flags can find a way to honour the history of their parks and bring in new attractions for all types of enthusiasts they’re poised for success.

The news channel also cited Chris Miller; a YouTuber spotlighting amusement parks on his Coaster Conquest channel. He is “cautiously optimistic” and hopes the merger will bring greater variety.

Six Flags Entertainment said it does not foresee any “immediate changes” to pricing and access options. According to CNN, FUN spokesperson Gary Rhodes stated: