TradingHub services to be offered to J.P. Morgan buy-side clients

TradingHub, which provides trade data analytics to those in financial services, has recently made an announcement stating that its trading analytics tools are to be made available via J.P. Morgan’s Securities Services. Amongst the trading solutions which will now be on offer to buy-side clients of J.P. Morgan is TradingHub’s latest Transaction Efficiency and Accuracy Monitor (TEAM). The new tool is set to be offered to institutional clients via its open data and analytics platform.

The Chief Executive and Founder of TradingHub, Neil Walker stated:

We are delighted J.P. Morgan has identified TEAM as a highly novel and valuable product and is giving its clients access to our market leading trade execution analytics service. This important relationship with J.P. Morgan will give more asset managers access to our services in a seamless and efficient manner via its open platform.

TEAM makes the most of advanced customer consortium data, enabling buy-side companies to then examine and decrease their trading prices by taking note of the brokers which provide the best execution. The tool also works to offer sell-side institutions much better transparency when it comes to their market shares, as well as their quality of execution compared to their peers and competitors. All of these features collectively support a continuous enhancement of service standards.