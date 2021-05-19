Menu

TradingHub services to be offered to J.P. Morgan buy-side clients

Institutional May 19, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


TradingHub, which provides trade data analytics to those in financial services, has recently made an announcement stating that its trading analytics tools are to be made available via J.P. Morgan’s Securities Services. Amongst the trading solutions which will now be on offer to buy-side clients of J.P. Morgan is TradingHub’s latest Transaction Efficiency and Accuracy Monitor (TEAM). The new tool is set to be offered to institutional clients via its open data and analytics platform.

The Chief Executive and Founder of TradingHub, Neil Walker stated:

Neil Walker, TradingHub
Neil Walker
We are delighted J.P. Morgan has identified TEAM as a highly novel and valuable product and is giving its clients access to our market leading trade execution analytics service.  This important relationship with J.P. Morgan will give more asset managers access to our services in a seamless and efficient manner via its open platform.

TEAM makes the most of advanced customer consortium data, enabling buy-side companies to then examine and decrease their trading prices by taking note of the brokers which provide the best execution. The tool also works to offer sell-side institutions much better transparency when it comes to their market shares, as well as their quality of execution compared to their peers and competitors. All of these features collectively support a continuous enhancement of service standards.

By analysing the market data available in the public sphere alongside its own database of anonymous yet permissioned client trades, the proprietary modelling from TradingHub can determine more precise mid-prices both intraday and spanning all product types and asset classes. The data is also able to provide support for TEAM’s very own order routing tool, which works to simulate order execution throughout different periods, as well as with a varied range of brokers.

Head of Product for Data and Analytics at Richard Crozier, at J.P. Morgan Securities Services, said:

Providing clients with access to unique services which help them manage transparency across the trade lifecycle is more important than ever. We’re excited to be working with TradingHub and offer TEAM as part of our growing platform.

The announcement follows J.P. Morgan’s strategic commitment to addressing the fundamental requirements of buy-side clients, working hard to provide truly integrated solutions which span the investment lifecycle via an open platform.

