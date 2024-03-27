JPMorgan Seeks To Attract Investments Via New Wealth-Planning Tool

JPMorgan Chase is set to broaden the scope of its wealth management division, aiming to attract more investment by introducing a new planning tool available to its 54 million Chase retail banking customers. Sam Palmer, the head of JPMorgan’s Chase Sapphire credit card program and former wealth products leader, reported that the Wealth Plan tool has garnered approximately 10 million users.

This user engagement has created around a million financial plans, doubling those previously established in direct consultations with financial advisors.

Kristin Lemkau, CEO of JPMorgan Wealth Management, emphasised the importance of planning in achieving personal financial goals, stating, “Planning helps people think about what they truly want in life. It’s not just about wanting to retire, but also when and where you plan to do so.”

The Wealth Plan tool allows clients to explore various retirement scenarios, including location preferences and living cost estimates. Additionally, the tool facilitates connections with financial advisors, who utilise it to craft personalised financial strategies for clients.

Despite being the largest bank in the U.S., JPMorgan’s wealth management arm, which boasts 5,400 advisors and manages approximately $900 billion in assets, is smaller than its competitors.

Morgan Stanley’s wealth management sector holds $1.46 trillion in assets, while Bank of America’s Merrill wealth division oversees $1.3 trillion. Merrill’s Life Plan app has attracted $55 billion in investments and more than 10 million users in less than three years since its launch.

JPMorgan notes a significant trend: approximately 80% of new investors initiate their investments after developing financial plans through their services.

Ranjit Samra, head of product and experience at JPMorgan Wealth Management, highlights this pattern, underscoring the pivotal role of strategic financial planning in fostering investment decisions within the bank’s wealth management clientele.