J.P Morgan and Confluence announce new partnership development

Confluence and J.P Morgan have recently announced plans to enhance their already established partnership by delivering a new solution covering multi-asset portfolio analytics. By the beginning of the third financial quarter of this year, Confluence’s performance and risk solution, Delta, will have successfully expanded its coverage to span U.S.-based securitised products. The solution will not only be fuelled by J.P Morgan’s analytics, but it is also set to be available via the company’s own platform.

The Delta solution first went live to clients of J.P. Morgan nearly two years ago, in June of 2019. This marked phase one of the initial collaboration between StatPro and J.P. Morgan, pre-dates October 2019 – Confluence’s acquisition of StatPro. The fact that the partnership has expanded further already, highlights Confluence’s steady growth following the acquisition, and also works to reaffirm Delta’s status as a key asset to J.P. Morgan’s data and analytics platform.