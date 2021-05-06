J.P Morgan and Confluence announce new partnership development

Confluence and J.P Morgan have recently announced plans to enhance their already established partnership by delivering a new solution covering multi-asset portfolio analytics. By the beginning of the third financial quarter of this year, Confluence’s performance and risk solution, Delta, will have successfully expanded its coverage to span U.S.-based securitised products. The solution will not only be fuelled by J.P Morgan’s analytics, but it is also set to be available via the company’s own platform.
The Delta solution first went live to clients of J.P. Morgan nearly two years ago, in June of 2019. This marked phase one of the initial collaboration between StatPro and J.P. Morgan, pre-dates October 2019 – Confluence’s acquisition of StatPro. The fact that the partnership has expanded further already, highlights Confluence’s steady growth following the acquisition, and also works to reaffirm Delta’s status as a key asset to J.P. Morgan’s data and analytics platform.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Head of Product for Data and Analytics at J.P. Morgan’s Securities Services, Richard Crozier, said:
The integration of J.P. Morgan’s fixed income data and expertise with the Delta product represents the next stage in our ongoing collaboration with Confluence, and a huge step forward in increasing value to our clients globally. This new phase of our partnership will ensure that we continue to offer robust and comprehensive portfolio analytics tools, a critical part of delivering a full range of integrated solutions to our clients.
This enhancement will finalise Delta’s worldwide coverage across all asset classes available, firming Confluence’s influence in the industry while providing front-to-middle office influencers with the means to manage performance and risk. It is part of J.P. Morgan’s strategic and dedicated attempts at delivering the complex and rounded requirements of buy-side clients, as it works to provide them with full access to a comprehensive selection of solutions spanning the entirety of the investment lifecycle.
Managing Director at Delta Division at Confluence, Dario Cintioli added:
We’re looking forward to our continued partnership with an impactful global leader like J.P. Morgan. The combination of their U.S. asset data and analytics capabilities with our award-winning cloud-based Delta platform fills a gap in the market for a best-in-breed fixed income solution while completing its multi-asset coverage range.