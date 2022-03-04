The Federation of European Securities Exchanges excludes Moscow Exchange

The Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE) announced excluding the Moscow Exchange from its association following a unanimous vote.

FESE said in its official statement:

The Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE) utterly condemns the Russian-led invasion of Ukraine. Our thoughts and unwavering support go out to the Ukrainian people.

In light of the Russian government’s actions, the FESE Board has recommended that the General Assembly vote to exclude the Moscow Exchange from the association, stripping it of FESE observer member status.

The FESE represents operators of European exchanges and other market segments such as stock exchanges, financial derivatives, energy and commodity exchanges.