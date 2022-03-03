EU bans seven Russian banks from SWIFT

The European Union has excluded seven Russian banks from the SWIFT messaging system in the latest sanctions imposed on Russia over its war in Ukraine. However, the EU has left in the banks handling energy payments.

The excluded banks include Russia’s second-largest bank VTB, Bank Otkritie, Novikombank, Promsvyazbank (PSKBI.MM), Bank Rossiya, Sovcombank and VEB. Each of them will be given a 10-day period to wind-down their SWIFT operations.

The US and UK had been pushing for the SWIFT ban to be implemented but some European countries were resisting due to their reliance on Russian energy exports.