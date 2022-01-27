Swiss bank UBS expands presence in US through acquisition of Wealthfront

UBS has revealed its plans to acquire Wealthfront, an automated wealth management provider in an all-cash transaction valued at $1.4 billion.

Through this acquisition, UBS aims to accelerate its growth the US, broaden the firm’s reach among affluent investors and expand its distribution and capabilities.

Wealthfront has more than over $27 billion in assets under management and over 470,000 clients in the US. The platform helps clients manage their wealth by providing access to financial planning capabilities, banking services and investment management solutions.

The clients of the platform will benefit from the acquisition by gaining access to UBS’s wealth management capabilities, including the UBS Chief Investment Office’s thought leadership and a global footprint.

Wealthfront’s existing clients will continue to have access to automated investing and personalized financial planning. In addition to investing services, they will also continue to have access to Wealthfront’s banking services, including securities backed loans, instant transfers to investment accounts, direct deposit, bill pay, and transfer services.