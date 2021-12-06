Markus Ronner to replace Lukas Gähwiler as new Chairman of UBS Switzerland

UBS Switzerland AG today announced that Markus Ronner succeeds Lukas Gähwiler as its Chairman.
The official statement also revealed that Barbara Lambert was proposed for an independent member of the Board of Directors.
Having joined the Geneva-headquartered bank in 1981, Ronner has held various management positions. He drove the implementation of the new regulatory requirements and governance structure at UBS. Ronner has been a member of the Group Executive Board as Group Chief Compliance and Governance Officer since 2018. According to the official announcement, he will continue in this role.
Group CEO Ralph Hamers commented:
I would like to thank Lukas Gähwiler for his commitment as Chairman of the Board of UBS Switzerland AG. As his designated successor, Markus Ronner brings with him good qualifications for this office. For example, he has broad management experience and excellent knowledge of our bank, particularly through his involvement in the establishment of UBS Switzerland AG.
The moves follow the recent appointment of JP Morgan Chase executive Sarah Youngwood as group chief financial officer.
Meanwhile, Barbara Lambert has been a member of the Board of Directors of Banque Pictet & Cie SA in Geneva since 2018. Prior to that, she was a member of the Executive Board as Group Chief Risk Officer from 2014 to 2018. Lambert was also a partner at Ernst & Young (EY), Switzerland, where she focused on companies in the financial industry. She has also serviced as Managing Partner Assurance and Advisory Services – Financial Services and a member of the Board of Directors at EY.
Additionally, Lambert is a member of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Börse and she chairs the Audit Committee there. A certified public accountant, she holds a degree in economics from the University of Geneva.
Lukas Gähwiler, Chairman of the Board of Directors of UBS Switzerland AG, said:
I am pleased to propose Barbara Lambert, a recognized expert in the financial industry, as a new member of the Board of Directors. Her many years of extensive experience make her a valuable addition to our Board and a good choice to chair the Audit Committee.
The company also announced that Hubert Achermann, independent member of the Board of Directors since UBS Switzerland was founded 2015, will not stand for re-election.
Lukas Gähwiler, added:
At the same time, I would like to thank Hubert Achermann on behalf of the entire Board of Directors for his valuable contributions. With his seniority and experience, he has been an important pillar of the Board and has contributed significantly to the successful establishment of UBS Switzerland AG. I wish him all the best for the future.
