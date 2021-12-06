Markus Ronner to replace Lukas Gähwiler as new Chairman of UBS Switzerland

UBS Switzerland AG today announced that Markus Ronner succeeds Lukas Gähwiler as its Chairman.

The official statement also revealed that Barbara Lambert was proposed for an independent member of the Board of Directors.

Having joined the Geneva-headquartered bank in 1981, Ronner has held various management positions. He drove the implementation of the new regulatory requirements and governance structure at UBS. Ronner has been a member of the Group Executive Board as Group Chief Compliance and Governance Officer since 2018. According to the official announcement, he will continue in this role.

Group CEO Ralph Hamers commented:

I would like to thank Lukas Gähwiler for his commitment as Chairman of the Board of UBS Switzerland AG. As his designated successor, Markus Ronner brings with him good qualifications for this office. For example, he has broad management experience and excellent knowledge of our bank, particularly through his involvement in the establishment of UBS Switzerland AG.

The moves follow the recent appointment of JP Morgan Chase executive Sarah Youngwood as group chief financial officer.