StoneX Group announces stock ticker symbol change to SNEX

Financial services provider StoneX Group Inc. announced yesterday that will now be traded under the NASDAQ ticker symbol: SNEX.

With the stock ticker symbol change, the company finalizes its rebranding to StoneX.

StoneX recently changed its name from INTL FCStone Inc. (formerly traded under NASDAQ: INTL) earlier last month with approval in the majority vote at the company’s shareholder meeting in June. The name change took effect yesterday.