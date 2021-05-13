S&P Global and IHS Markit issue update on merger

Financial information firm S&P Global and London-based information provider, IHS Markit have reported feedback they received from regulators. As a result, the leadership of the two companies are exploring divestment options for IHS Markit’s Oil Price Information Services (OPIS) business and IHS Markit’s Coal, Metals and Mining business.

The decision to sell the business units from both companies is to ensure the pending merger of both companies closes as planned.