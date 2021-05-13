Menu

S&P Global and IHS Markit issue update on merger

May 13, 2021


Financial information firm S&P Global and London-based information provider, IHS Markit have reported feedback they received from regulators. As a result, the leadership of the two companies are exploring divestment options for IHS Markit’s Oil Price Information Services (OPIS) business and IHS Markit’s Coal, Metals and Mining business.

The decision to sell the business units from both companies is to ensure the pending merger of both companies closes as planned.

The divestiture is pending regulatory and antitrust authorities’ approval. According to the official update, S&P Global and IHS Markit are working with regulatory institutions on the proposed merger, including on the proposed divestiture.

The merger is on track to close in the second half of 2021 as previously planned.

HS Markit announced earlier in March that its shareholders had approved S&P Global with 98.95% of the votes in favour. The shareholder vote was held at a special general meeting.

