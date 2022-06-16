SIX announces partnership with risk analytics provider Urgentem

SIX revealed on Wednesday its partnership with Urgentem, an independent provider of carbon emissions data and climate risk analytics. The Swiss financial data provider highlighted the importance of understanding, measuring, and managing climate risk and opportunities, and the impact these have on investment decisions for customers of the company.

The partnership aims to support Urgentem’s clients to meet regulatory climate-related requirements, which include reporting of emissions data, tracking alignment with climate goals and stress testing, among others.

As per the partnership agreement, SIX now offers Urgentem’s comprehensive data set of emissions data, including detailed granular data on carbon emissions for the largest 5,000 companies worldwide, as well as modeled data for over 30,000 securities, Emission Reduction Targets and Temperature Score data sets. SIX clients can access all the data sets, which undergo extensive quality control and data cleaning, via Secure File Transfer Protocol (SFTP).