Saxo Bank teams up with Thoughtworks to leverage business data

Global technology consultancy Thoughtworks and Saxo Bank, one of the largest online investment banks in Europe, have announced their partnership. Thoughtworks will assist Saxo towards its goal to become a data driven, open banking financial institution.

Saxo aims to develop an ecosystem of multiple stakeholders – traders, institutional investors and more than 300 investment banks. Thoughtworks will help with that by building a data governance platform which provides a self-service data catalogue of data assets. The new platform fits well with Saxo’s new stream-first data platform and enables the creation and consumption of data assets.

With the company’s implementation of data governance with data mesh principles, Thoughtworks overcame challenges such as data visibility, quality and access and building data trust and self-service capabilities.