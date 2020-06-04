Nasdaq Ventures invests in financial crime investigation company Caspian

Nasdaq’s investment arm Nasdaq Ventures has taken a minority stake in the UK-based financial crime investigation automation company Caspian. Nasdaq’s Market Technology business has also collaborated with Caspian to support its growth within the Financial Crime business verticals.
Provider of automated anti-money laundering investigation technology, Caspian will utilize the additional funding to accelerate its product expansion and scale of its AML Investigator platform. Nasdaq’s participation will also propel Caspian’s go-to-market, with the company’s expertise supporting growth at scale. The two companies will also look for additional opportunities to synergize R&D efforts to advance developments in combating financial crime in the global financial services industry.
Gary Offner, Head of Nasdaq Ventures commented:
Investing in technology disruptors like Caspian that align with our business interests in improving the transparency of markets everywhere is one of the core objectives for our venture efforts. One feature that is critical to the health and integrity of the financial industry is detecting, mitigating and managing fraudulent and criminal behavior. Caspian has been at the forefront of this process through its forward-thinking technology leadership and we believe their offering greatly improves the regtech ecosystem for banks and regulators, and ultimately the consumer. We are excited to align our investment interests with our business mission to jointly strengthen the fight against financial crime through our collaboration with Caspian.
Chris Brannigan, CEO, Caspian said:
Caspian’s proven solution solves a huge pain point in the industry, dramatically increasing analyst productivity and resulting in meaningful cost-savings for bank compliance teams. Our machine learning technology is validated through production use at global financial institutions, making risk decisions that are fully explainable and regulator friendly. Through the investment and partnership with Nasdaq we are excited to expand our offering at a global scale.
The terms of the investment have not been disclosed. Nasdaq’s market technology powers over 250 of the world’s market infrastructure organizations and market participants such as broker-dealers, exchanges, clearinghouses, central securities depositories and regulators in more than 50 countries with end-to-end, mission-critical technology solutions.