Nasdaq Ventures invests in financial crime investigation company Caspian

Nasdaq’s investment arm Nasdaq Ventures has taken a minority stake in the UK-based financial crime investigation automation company Caspian. Nasdaq’s Market Technology business has also collaborated with Caspian to support its growth within the Financial Crime business verticals.

Provider of automated anti-money laundering investigation technology, Caspian will utilize the additional funding to accelerate its product expansion and scale of its AML Investigator platform. Nasdaq’s participation will also propel Caspian’s go-to-market, with the company’s expertise supporting growth at scale. The two companies will also look for additional opportunities to synergize R&D efforts to advance developments in combating financial crime in the global financial services industry.