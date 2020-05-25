Nasdaq partners with R3 to help financial institutions build digital asset marketplaces

Architect of market infrastructure technology and services, Nasdaq, announced its partnership with distributed ledger technology provider R3.
The collaboration shows institutional investors that the market may be ready for utilizing blockchain to issue and trade financial securities.
Nasdaq powers traditional technology focused stock exchange and provides market infrastructure solutions across the trade lifecycle of marketplaces, clearinghouses, central securities depositories and regulators, including several digital assets exchanges.
The new partnership with R3 will allow Nasdaq to utilize R3’s Corda technology and provide its clients with new blockchain enabled mechanisms of trading, issuing and settling financial instruments.
With the surging interest in digital asset technology from the traditional capital markets and from participants outside of the financial sector, Nasdaq can play an important part in providing digital asset technology solutions.
Nasdaq and R3 aim to help along the relationship between financial institutions and blockchain-based digital asset solutions and help organizations issue tokens and build digital asset marketplaces.
Financial institutions are becoming increasingly aware of the huge potential for servicing the needs of digital assets. We can help them accommodate these assets with solutions that are designed for more secure, reliable and regulated environments. Together with Nasdaq we will provide a world-class platform on which digital asset markets can be built, helping to rapidly accelerate the growth of these markets and others around the globe.
Where other exchanges have used the digital asset technology to boost their internal operations, Nasdaq looks to help other companies build and adopt solutions to issue, trade, settle and custody digital assets. With more than 120 existing clients, servicing these clients with asset digitization technology will potentially be very lucrative for Nasdaq.
R3 is looking at powering the digital ecosystem end-to-end to help digital assets gain adoption among financial institutions and reach institutional grade investors. The company has been vocal about the importance of institutional investors having an end-to-end audited service for digital assets.
The adoption of R3’s Corda platform will bring Nasdaq’s institutional investors scalability and the provision of legal settlement finality, something that not all public blockchains can provide.
Johan Toll, Head of Digital Assets, Market Technology at Nasdaq said:
This collaboration between Nasdaq and R3 is another important milestone in Nasdaq’s continuous development of technologies that support the creation and growth of dynamic, trusted digital asset marketplaces. R3’s Corda platform will fit well into Nasdaq’s technology ecosystem and partnership strategy and allow us to harness the power of scalable design and a new level of interoperability.