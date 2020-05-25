Nasdaq partners with R3 to help financial institutions build digital asset marketplaces

Architect of market infrastructure technology and services, Nasdaq, announced its partnership with distributed ledger technology provider R3.

The collaboration shows institutional investors that the market may be ready for utilizing blockchain to issue and trade financial securities.

Nasdaq powers traditional technology focused stock exchange and provides market infrastructure solutions across the trade lifecycle of marketplaces, clearinghouses, central securities depositories and regulators, including several digital assets exchanges.

The new partnership with R3 will allow Nasdaq to utilize R3’s Corda technology and provide its clients with new blockchain enabled mechanisms of trading, issuing and settling financial instruments.

With the surging interest in digital asset technology from the traditional capital markets and from participants outside of the financial sector, Nasdaq can play an important part in providing digital asset technology solutions.

Nasdaq and R3 aim to help along the relationship between financial institutions and blockchain-based digital asset solutions and help organizations issue tokens and build digital asset marketplaces.