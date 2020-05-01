LeapRate
Nasdaq and R3 team up to support institutional grade assets

Institutional May 1, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova


Provider of market infrastructure technology and services, Nasdaq, entered into a long term partnership with enterprise software firm, R3. Through the collaboration Nasdaq’s Market Technology business will leverage R3’s enterprise blockchain software Corda, as well as professional services and support in building full lifecycle solutions for digital assets marketplaces.

Corda Enterprise will allow Nasdaq to strengthen its platform and partnership strategy to uphold new institutional grade assets. Nasdaq will utilize Corda Enterprise to manage the asset lifecycle for new and existing market infrastructure operators.

Corda Enterprise operates in scalability, low-latency and encrypted and is optimized for business cases requiring institutional grade controls in reliability and availability. The collaboration with R3 will also enhance Nasdaq’s digital assets marketplaces, improving transparency and align with their capital markets counterparts.

Cathy Minter, Chief Revenue Officer, R3 commented:

Financial institutions are becoming increasingly aware of the huge potential for servicing the needs of digital assets. We can help them accommodate these assets with solutions that are designed for more secure, reliable and regulated environments. Together with Nasdaq we will provide a world-class platform on which digital asset markets can be built, helping to rapidly accelerate the growth of these markets and others around the globe.

Johan Toll, Head of Digital Assets, Market Technology at Nasdaq stated:

This collaboration between Nasdaq and R3 is another important milestone in Nasdaq’s continuous development of technologies that support the creation and growth of dynamic, trusted digital asset marketplaces. R3’s Corda platform will fit well into Nasdaq’s technology ecosystem and partnership strategy and allow us to harness the power of scalable design and a new level of interoperability.



