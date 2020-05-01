Nasdaq and R3 team up to support institutional grade assets

Provider of market infrastructure technology and services, Nasdaq, entered into a long term partnership with enterprise software firm, R3. Through the collaboration Nasdaq’s Market Technology business will leverage R3’s enterprise blockchain software Corda, as well as professional services and support in building full lifecycle solutions for digital assets marketplaces.

Corda Enterprise will allow Nasdaq to strengthen its platform and partnership strategy to uphold new institutional grade assets. Nasdaq will utilize Corda Enterprise to manage the asset lifecycle for new and existing market infrastructure operators.