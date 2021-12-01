IG Group to sell Nadex and Small Exchange for $216 million

IG Group Holdings plc today revealed its plans to sell North American Derivatives Exchange, Inc. (Nadex) and Small Exchange, Inc., of which the IG owns 39%. The deal is with Foris DAX Markets, Inc., part of the group of companies trading as “crypto.com”

The sale is going to be a cash transaction of $216 million for both companies. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2022.

IG noted that the transaction does not have a big impact on the full-year adjusted operating profit expectations.