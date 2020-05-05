HSBC to buy out HSBC Life Insurance Company joint venture partner

Indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of HSBC Holdings, HSBC Insurance (Asia) Limited announced the company entered an agreement to acquire remaining 50% equity interest in HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited, its life insurance joint venture in China, from the National Trust Limited.

The agreement follows the removal of foreign ownership restrictions on foreign-funded life insurance companies in China on 1 January 2020.

The transaction will be composed as a transfer of equity interest. It waiting on regulatory approvals, including from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.