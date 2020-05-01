TransFICC plans to launch buy side service, ING and HSBC lead a funding round

TransFICC, fixed income and derivatives venue connectivity specialist, secured £5.75 million in a recent funding round including HSBC and ING, as the company confirmed its plans to release a buy-side version of its flagship API platform.

Albion VC, with HSBC and ING Ventures also participating as new investors, led the Series A investment round. They join existing shareholders Citi, Illuminate Financial, Commerzbank’s Main Incubator group, and The FinLab.

TransFICC founder Steve Toland pointed out that the evolving fixed income market structure leads to banks like Citi, HSBC and ING needing access more venues, which poses major challenges regarding differences in workflows. TransFICC’s clients currently include five global investment banks and one market data vendor.