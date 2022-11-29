HSBC sells its Canadian business to RBC for $10.1 billion

HSBC Overseas Holdings (UK) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of HSBC Holdings plc, today announced it has agreed to sell its Canadian banking business to the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC).

According to the official announcement, the transaction is still subject to regulatory and governmental approval.

Under the terms of the transaction, RBC will acquire 100% of the issued common equity of HSBC Canada which is valued at CA$13.5 billion (US$10.1 billion). The deal is expected to be finalized by end of 2023.