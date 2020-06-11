Goldman Sachs, CLS and IHS Markit team up for a cross-currency swaps service

US provider of settlement services for FX market CLS and critical information, analytics and solutions provider IHS Markit announced that Goldman Sachs has joined its cross-currency swaps settlement service which now has eight settlement members live.

The service is an extension of CLS’s payment-versus-payment (PvP) settlement service and utilizes the MarkitSERV trade confirmation platform, allowing CLSSettlement members to send their cross-currency swaps into CLSSettlement for settlement. The cross-currency swap flows are multilaterally netted against all other FX transactions in CLSSettlement and deliver a significant reduction in daily funding requirements for clients and considerable liquidity optimization benefits across the industry.