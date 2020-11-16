CloudMargin names Mario Platt vice president, head of information security

Collateral and margin management solution creator CloudMargin announced today that Mario Platt has joined the firm as Vice President, Head of Information Security. Platt brings 17 years of experience in technology, information security and operations.
CloudMargin Chief Operating Officer Steven Marconi said:
As we continue to grow and attract major market participants that operate within the most demanding environments and require the highest global standards of excellence, we wanted to devote additional expertise to further maturing our risk management program and information security ecosystem. We intend not only to continue meeting those high standards but to ensure that our approach to risk management instills an ethos of security for CloudMargin, our clients and even the industry. Mario’s experience and philosophy are ideally suited to meet that challenge.
Mario Platt commented:
I had the opportunity to provide consulting services to CloudMargin in the past and was deeply impressed with the senior management team, as well as its strategic direction and recognition of the importance of a mature security function. CloudMargin’s goal of democratising access to better collateral management tools with its cloud-native innovative solution resonated with my own approach to democratising access to security knowledge and support of the open source community. I’m delighted to join a team passionate for what they do and to provide information security leadership to all levels of this industry-leading company and to the growing client base that includes some of the largest financial institutions in the world.