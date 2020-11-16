CloudMargin names Mario Platt vice president, head of information security

I had the opportunity to provide consulting services to CloudMargin in the past and was deeply impressed with the senior management team, as well as its strategic direction and recognition of the importance of a mature security function. CloudMargin’s goal of democratising access to better collateral management tools with its cloud-native innovative solution resonated with my own approach to democratising access to security knowledge and support of the open source community. I’m delighted to join a team passionate for what they do and to provide information security leadership to all levels of this industry-leading company and to the growing client base that includes some of the largest financial institutions in the world.

As we continue to grow and attract major market participants that operate within the most demanding environments and require the highest global standards of excellence, we wanted to devote additional expertise to further maturing our risk management program and information security ecosystem. We intend not only to continue meeting those high standards but to ensure that our approach to risk management instills an ethos of security for CloudMargin, our clients and even the industry. Mario’s experience and philosophy are ideally suited to meet that challenge.

Collateral and margin management solution creator CloudMargin announced today that Mario Platt has joined the firm as Vice President, Head of Information Security. Platt brings 17 years of experience in technology, information security and operations.

Before joining CloudMargin, Platt provided information security and data protection consultancy services to a range of UK-based organisations through a firm he founded in 2018 called Privacy Beacon. His work included leading a UK government agency’s digital transformation project adopting “DevOps” methodologies, acting as Director of Cyber Security for digital consultancy Broadlight Global and creating an integrated risk management and compliance framework for online photo printing company Photobox.

He has also served as Head of Information Security Assurance at Dixons Carphone Group, multinational consumer electrical/mobile retailer and service company. While he worked there, he led the restructure of the function after serving as Information Security Manager for a software business within the Group.

Between 2015 and 2016, Platt was IP Security Team Leader, Operations at Three UK, a telecommunications company. In that position, he led the team responsible for managing the core network security for the firm’s telecom network and provided network security support. Between 2012 and 2015, Platt served as Technology Security Authority for Vodafone UK, a technology communications company. In his career he has held a variety of roles including in penetration testing, security product management and security engineering and operations.

Platt is regularly a speaker on matters of information security and DevSecOps. He has also created content and contributed to security training platforms and security conferences.

