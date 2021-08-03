SWIFT hires tech industry veteran Cheri McGuire as its new CTO

SWIFT has moved quickly to bring in a highly experienced new Chief Technology Officer. Cheri McGuire will be the new CTO for the market infrastructure firm. McGuire has a vast experience within the technology and cybersecurity realm, so she is a positive addition to the executive board at SWIFT.
The new CTO has more than 30 years of experience working within the security and banking industry. Her latest role will be to bring this experience to SWIFT and oversee the infrastructure within the company. From there she will be expected to help maintain its current level of stability while also improving the various security measures in place.
The role begins immediately and will see McGuire instantly take a place on the executive committee within the company. Her direct superior will be the SWIFT CEO, so the new position is evidently a critical hire to get right.
As well as taking on the new role as SWIFT CTO, McGuire will also continue to hold posts with other institutions. These are mainly linked to the realm of cybersecurity. She comes with a high level of prestige as her previous role was as the Group Chief Information Security Officer at Standard Chartered Bank. Perhaps the most pertinent of her previous roles was as Director of the National Cyber Security Division with the US Homeland Security. All of this shows that McGuire will bring a high level of experience and prestige to the new job role.
The SWIFT CEO, Javier Pérez-Tasso, had this to say about McGuire’s hiring:
I was immediately impressed both by Cheri’s extensive knowledge in the cyber domain but also her experience and strategic understanding of technology transformation taking place within the financial services industry.
The hire is all part of the current drive that SWIFT is undertaking to level up its service. It has the aim of providing transactions without boundaries to every account it currently provides for.
McGuire commented:
I am excited to join SWIFT at such a pivotal time as it is re-tooling cross-border infrastructure and fundamentally transforming payments and securities.