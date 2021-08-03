SWIFT hires tech industry veteran Cheri McGuire as its new CTO

SWIFT has moved quickly to bring in a highly experienced new Chief Technology Officer. Cheri McGuire will be the new CTO for the market infrastructure firm. McGuire has a vast experience within the technology and cybersecurity realm, so she is a positive addition to the executive board at SWIFT.

The new CTO has more than 30 years of experience working within the security and banking industry. Her latest role will be to bring this experience to SWIFT and oversee the infrastructure within the company. From there she will be expected to help maintain its current level of stability while also improving the various security measures in place.

The role begins immediately and will see McGuire instantly take a place on the executive committee within the company. Her direct superior will be the SWIFT CEO, so the new position is evidently a critical hire to get right.