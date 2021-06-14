Dutch bank De Volksbank joins Eurex’s ISA Direct

International derivatives exchange and a member of the Deutsche Börse Group, Eurex, has just announced that Utrecht-based financial services provider, De Volksbank is the first Dutch bank to join its ISA Direct model.

The announcement noted that ABN AMRO Clearing Bank is acting as Clearing Agent.

Adam Husted, Head of Membership Sales and Relationship Management at Eurex, said:

We are delighted to welcome de Volksbank to ISA Direct, and thank both them and ABN AMRO Clearing for supporting this initiative. With several notable recent client wins, our direct access model – which offers the market real benefits in terms of balance sheet optimization and risk management – continues to grow in strength.

ISA Direct allows a vast number of institutions to benefit from large liquidity pools and greater capital efficiencies by providing a direct clearing connection. This setup also includes augmented security from Eurex’s risk management framework. In this way, ISA Direct offers tangible benefits over traditional clearing models or maintaining bilateral arrangements.