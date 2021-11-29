New German government calls for crypto regulation

Two months after Germany’s general election, three parties agreed to a coalition deal last week and have put crypto high on their priorities list.

The new German government has cited crypto in its coalition agreement and has called for stronger supervision of crypto assets by the European Union’s institutions.

The coalition, made up of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), the Alliance 90/The Greens, and the Free Democratic Party (FPD) have stated in their 177-page coalition agreement that the country needs “comprehensive digital awakening” and has advocated for an equal playing field between traditional finance and “innovative business models” such as crypto assets and blockchain businesses.