CME Group sees record FX Link daily volume with 82,900 contracts

CME Group today announced that the FX Link trading volume has hit a record high on 16 June 2022. The company registered those 82,900 contracts, making it a single-day record on the derivatives platform. The notional value of these contracts was over $7.2 billion.

The latest peak surpassed the trading platform’s previous record of 77,146 contracts on 10 March 2020.

In addition, CME Group reported a new single-day record for the USD/JPY pair with 26,677 contracts, representing a notional value of more than $2.5 billion.