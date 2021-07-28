Menu

CME Group and IHS Markit’s joint venture gets approval from UK Antitrust Agency

Institutional July 28, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova


UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) revealed that it has cleared the joint venture of IHS Markit and CME Group.

The CMA said:

The CMA investigated and cleared the anticipated joint venture between IHS Markit Ltd’s MarkitSERV Business and CME Global Inc.’s Optimization Business.

Derivatives marketplace CME Group and London-based financial information provider IHS Markit first announced their intentions in January.

UK CMA approval
The joint venture will combine the two companies’ post trade service. IHS Markit’s OTC derivatives and forex trade processing business  will work together with CME Group’s OTC derivatives optimization businesses, operating as Traiana, TriOptima and Reset.

The CMA first opened the investigation in June 2021 over concerns of “lessening of competition within any market or markets in the United Kingdom for goods or services” but has not found any issues.

The latest approval of the joint venture comes days after the European Commission confirmed the joined venture.

