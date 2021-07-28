CME Group and IHS Markit’s joint venture gets approval from UK Antitrust Agency

Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
The joint venture will combine the two companies’ post trade service. IHS Markit’s OTC derivatives and forex trade processing business will work together with CME Group’s OTC derivatives optimization businesses, operating as Traiana, TriOptima and Reset.
The CMA first opened the investigation in June 2021 over concerns of “lessening of competition within any market or markets in the United Kingdom for goods or services” but has not found any issues.