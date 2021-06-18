Clearlake Capital sings deal to buy Confluence

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. has signed a deal to acquire global software and data solutions provider Confluence Technologies, Inc. from TA Associates. The transaction will make the majority shareholder and TA will retain a minority equity stake.

Following the completion of the deal Mark Evans, the current CEO of Confluence, will continue to lead the company supported by the existing management team.

Mark Evans, Confluence CEO, commented:

As asset managers and their service providers around the world work to meet unprecedented data challenges and regulatory demands, Confluence remains an invaluable partner. This investment is a testament to our remarkable growth, innovative solutions, and incredible team. The 2019 acquisition of StatPro exponentially broadened and deepened our platform to offer an extensive set of solutions across the investment lifecycle. With the support of our new equity investor Clearlake, we will further accelerate our ongoing global expansion as we continue to work with our clients to achieve their goals.

Confluence was founded in 1991 and now has offices in 10 countries supporting 400 clients globally. The company collaborates with asset managers and service providers to automate business processes across the front, middle and back office. Confluence invests in technology and expertise which allows it to deliver portfolio analytics, regulatory and financial reporting solutions for its clients.