CFH Clearing teams up with UAE-based company Noor Capital

CFH Clearing, TradeTech Group’s liquidity provider and Prime of Prime brokerage has just announced that it has teamed up with Noor Capital, a UAE-based regulated financial institution and will now focus exclusively on institutional clients and professional traders across the Middle East.

The partnership will redefine institutional liquidity for the region by coupling CFH’s multi-asset institutional liquidity and technology with Noor Capital’s license, local bank relationships and regional expertise.

Marc Levin, CEO, CFH Group comments:

We are proud to be partnering with Noor Capital to accelerate our expansion plans in the Middle East. By combining our individual strengths and know-how, clients will get the best of both worlds – i.e. unique local capabilities and knowledge as well as globally proven institutional liquidity and technology. The partnership is mutually beneficial – it enables CFH to have a strong foothold in the Middle East through a reputable and trusted regionally licensed firm and it allows Noor Capital to pursue a market leading position in the Middle East B2B market.

Abdullah Al Suwaidi, Executive Director – Strategic Planning and Innovation at Noor Capital, said:

We constantly seek to offer investors a unique experience, by using the latest techniques and providing them with the best trading platforms and with an innovative and diversified set of financial products and services. We believe that our regional reputation, expertise and license combined with CFH’s award-winning multi-asset liquidity and technology will have significant appeal to a broad institutional client base in the region.

Further details about the partnership will be available at the launch in January 2020.