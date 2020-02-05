CFH Clearing and Noor Capital launch Noor Clearing

CFH Clearing, TradeTech Group’s Liquidity Provider and Prime of Prime brokerage, and the UAE-based regulated financial institution Noor Capital have announced that their new strategic partnership is called Noor Clearing and is now open for business.

LeapRate reminds that CFH Clearing teamed up with Noor Capital two months ago, announcing that it will focus exclusively on institutional clients and professional traders across the Middle East.

Noor Capital is regulated by the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates. Noor Clearing has offices in Abu Dhabi and Dubai and it provides institutional clients and professional traders across the Middle East with CFH’s multi-asset liquidity and technology. Noor Clearing also leverages Noor Capital’s local Brokerage relationships, license and regional expertise.

Marc Levin, CEO, CFH Group commented on the news:

We are excited and honored to partner closely with Noor Capital to accelerate both firms’ progressive B2B growth plans in the UAE and Middle East region. Our joint goal is to become the leading Prime of Prime in the Middle East and I believe that we are bringing an exceptional offering to institutional clients in the region by combining the best of both worlds, a proven track record in liquidity and technology with critical local knowledge and infrastructure.

Mr. Mohammed Ghosheh, CEO, Noor Capital added:

We constantly seek to offer investors a unique experience, by using the latest techniques and providing them with the best trading platforms and with an innovative and diversified set of financial products and services. We believe that our regional reputation, expertise and license combined with CFH’s award-winning multi-asset liquidity and technology will have significant appeal to a broad institutional client base in the region.

Read more: