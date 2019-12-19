CFH Clearing adds more single stock CFDs to its product range

Busy week for FCA regulated CFH Clearing, TradeTech Group’s liquidity provider and Prime of Prime brokerage, as it has just announced that it has extended its single stock CFD product range with a wide selection of additional stocks from the US, Europe, Hong Kong and Australia.

LeapRate reminds that earlier this year, CFH launched single stock CFDs from Europe and the US. CFH Clearing can now offer retail brokers and professional traders the opportunity to trade a further 250 US companies as well as additional stock from a range or European Stock Exchanges including FTSE 100, DAX +, CAC40, IBEX35 and AEX25. CFH has also added many of the largest and most traded listed stocks from Hong Kong and Australia which are both key growth regions for the company.

The single stock CFDs can be traded via CFH’s proprietary platforms as well as MT4, MT5, FIX API .and via its distribution channels. They can be fully cross-margined with all other asset classes. CFH has developed its trading system and back-office solution to enable clients to take single stock liquidity just as they currently access FX, precious metals, commodities and indices liquidity.

Matthew Maloney, CEO, CFH Clearing commented: