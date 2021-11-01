Urban Angehrn becomes FINMA’s new CEO

Urban Angehrn assumes the position as CEO of the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA today, the regulator revealed.

He takes over from interim CEO Jan Blöchliger who has been in this position since Mark Branson’s departure on 1 May 2021. Blöchliger will return to his role as Head of the Banks division and member of the Executive Board.

Michael Waldburger who has been in charge of the the Banks division on an interim basis for the past seven months and was a member of the Executive Board, will return to the supervision of UBS as before.