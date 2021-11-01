Urban Angehrn becomes FINMA’s new CEO

Urban Angehrn assumes the position as CEO of the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA today, the regulator revealed.
He takes over from interim CEO Jan Blöchliger who has been in this position since Mark Branson’s departure on 1 May 2021. Blöchliger will return to his role as Head of the Banks division and member of the Executive Board.
Michael Waldburger who has been in charge of the the Banks division on an interim basis for the past seven months and was a member of the Executive Board, will return to the supervision of UBS as before.
Urban Angehrn commented:
I am very happy to be joining a well-run, established authority, which has gained both national and international recognition. Since it was established almost thirteen years ago, FINMA has achieved a lot and laid the foundations for safeguarding financial stability, client protection and integrity in the financial centre. Building on this, I now intend – together with the leadership team and the employees – to develop FINMA further, in particular by looking closely at the topic of change in the sector and actively accompanying this with an open mind as a supervisory authority.
Marlene Amstad, Chair of FINMA’s Board of Directors, says:
The Swiss financial centre faces major opportunities and challenges, particularly in relation to digitalisation and sustainability. Besides his long and broad experience in the traditional focus areas of supervision, not least risk management, Urban Angehrn also has considerable experience in both of these areas. I am very much looking forward to driving progress in these areas of future relevance together with him and the whole of the FINMA leadership team.
She adds:
I would like to thank Jan Blöchliger most sincerely for his excellent work as CEO ad interim. Thanks are also due to the other interim managers and the entire Executive Board for making progress with key supervisory matters and proceedings during this transitional period.