TradingScreen makes changes to the board of directors

Multi-asset class order and execution management system (OEMS) TradingScreen Inc. announced changes to its five-member board of directors to reflect the new structural changes in the company as now the ownership is in the employees and management.

Pierre Schroeder is currently Chief Executive Officer and President at TradingScreen. He was also elected chairman of the board in addition to his role as CEO.

Varghese Thomas joins the board as President. He currently serves as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Strategy Officer.