TradingScreen makes changes to the board of directors

Executives July 17, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Multi-asset class order and execution management system (OEMS) TradingScreen Inc. announced changes to its five-member board of directors to reflect the new structural changes in the company as now the ownership is in the employees and management.

Pierre Schroeder is currently Chief Executive Officer and President at TradingScreen. He was also elected chairman of the board in addition to his role as CEO.

Varghese Thomas joins the board as President. He currently serves as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Strategy Officer.

Lyuba Golberg, who is Chief People Officer and Bernard Ho, who serves as Head of Asia also join the board of directors. Current member Joseph Ahearn completes the board. He also serves as TradingScreen’s Senior Vice President and Head of Fixed Income and is a founding stockholder of the company.

Pierre Schroeder, TS’s Chairman and CEO said:

We are excited to announce these changes, including the appointment of Varghese as President, as we continue to execute on the success of TS and now give representation to our diverse and dedicated employees and international presence with the addition of Lyuba and Bernie providing their insights to our Board.

