LeapRate
Menu
Menu

THETA Trading Technologies appoints Peter Meddemmen as CTO

Executives February 7, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0

Share
learning to buy the dip

The specialist provider of buy-side trading technology as a service, THETA, named former Bloomberg trading executive Peter Meddemmen its Chief Technology Officer.

Meddemmen joins THETA as the company prepares for a new product launch in 2020. He will manage all technology delivery, including for its order and execution management system (OEMS), Apollo, scheduled to go live in the summer.

THETA’s new chief of technology has over 30 years of experience in Capital Markets managing technologies for multi-asset services across the full life cycle, including front to back workflows, risk assessment, security and regulatory infrastructure.

Meddemmen joins in from Bloomberg, where he held several senior positions since 2007. Meddemmmen also previously served as chief technology officer at City Index and GL Trade and was vice president at Thomson Reuters.

Abdullah Hiyatt, THETA Founder & CEO, said:

Abdullah Hiyatt

Peter has a wealth of domain and technology expertise to drive our engineering capability as we prepare for our platform launch and execute our innovation strategy. He complements our growing team of senior industry experts that includes Co-founder and Head of Product, Paul Wallace, former Head of Fixed Income Dealing at Aviva Investors.

Peter Meddemmen commented:

I am delighted to be joining THETA and to be part of a fantastic team. The post regulatory financial market and the implied costs have seen institutions forced to change their business model, a model which THETA fits perfectly. I am hugely excited to be part of this ‘wind of change.

Related News

arrow
X
Broadridge names Chris Perry PresidentExecutivesBroadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), a global Fintech company and part of the S&P 500® Index, just announced that it has appointed Chr…

THETA Trading Technologies appoints Peter Meddemmen as CTO

0
X
Bryan Durkin to step down as President of CME Group…ExecutivesCME Group announced yesterday Bryan Durkin’s resignation as President of the company. Durkin will step down in May this year and will serve as a spe…

Send this to a friend