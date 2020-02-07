THETA Trading Technologies appoints Peter Meddemmen as CTO

The specialist provider of buy-side trading technology as a service, THETA, named former Bloomberg trading executive Peter Meddemmen its Chief Technology Officer.

Meddemmen joins THETA as the company prepares for a new product launch in 2020. He will manage all technology delivery, including for its order and execution management system (OEMS), Apollo, scheduled to go live in the summer.

THETA’s new chief of technology has over 30 years of experience in Capital Markets managing technologies for multi-asset services across the full life cycle, including front to back workflows, risk assessment, security and regulatory infrastructure.

Meddemmen joins in from Bloomberg, where he held several senior positions since 2007. Meddemmmen also previously served as chief technology officer at City Index and GL Trade and was vice president at Thomson Reuters.

Abdullah Hiyatt, THETA Founder & CEO, said:

Peter has a wealth of domain and technology expertise to drive our engineering capability as we prepare for our platform launch and execute our innovation strategy. He complements our growing team of senior industry experts that includes Co-founder and Head of Product, Paul Wallace, former Head of Fixed Income Dealing at Aviva Investors.

Peter Meddemmen commented: