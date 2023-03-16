StoneX introduces new US defeasance sales and trading offering, expands team with new hires

StoneX Financial Inc., a subsidiary of StoneX Group Inc., has revealed a new capability expansion of its US fixed-income business with the introduction of a trading offering and defeasance sales.

As part of the expansion, StoneX has enlisted the services of three industry veterans from Truist Securities, Zach Frick, Les Jennette, and Joseph Forchione, who bring with them a combined experience of forty years in delivering commercial and municipal debt defeasance solutions.

The trio will report to Hunter Hill, the Head of Agency Department Trading at StoneX, and will be based in Richmond, where the company plans to open a new office to support the business and promote local growth. Les Jennette and Zach Frick will assume roles as Co-Heads of Defeasance Sales & Trading and Managing Directors, while Joseph Forchione will serve as an Executive Director.